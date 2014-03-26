Spec showdown: HTC One M8 vs. Galaxy S5 vs. iPhone 5S

The HTC One M8 doesn't just look great, it also packed with power and impressive features.

(Credit: Andrew Hoyle/CNET)

But it's also going up against some stiff competition. While Apple's iPhone 5s isn't exactly new, the Samsung Galaxy S5 certainly is.

Last year saw the original HTC One up against the Galaxy S4 and it was Samsung that came out on top in terms of sales.

This year HTC has at least one advantage — at the moment it looks like the M8 will be available in Australia over a week before the S5. (We're awaiting clarification on this from both HTC and the local telcos.)

So, if the ball is in HTC's court — and we'll pretend that marketing spend isn't the biggest factor here — then does the HTC One M8 have the right stuff? Here's our spec showdown.