Spec showdown: HTC One M8 vs. Galaxy S5 vs. iPhone 5S

The HTC One M8 doesn't just look great, it also packed with power and impressive features.
But it's also going up against some stiff competition. While Apple's iPhone 5s isn't exactly new, the Samsung Galaxy S5 certainly is.
Last year saw the original HTC One up against the Galaxy S4 and it was Samsung that came out on top in terms of sales.
This year HTC has at least one advantage — at the moment it looks like the M8 will be available in Australia over a week before the S5. (We're awaiting clarification on this from both HTC and the local telcos.)
So, if the ball is in HTC's court — and we'll pretend that marketing spend isn't the biggest factor here — then does the HTC One M8 have the right stuff? Here's our spec showdown.
|HTC One M8
|Samsung Galaxy S5
|Apple iPhone 5s
|Size
|146.36 x 70.6 x 9.35mm; 160g
|142 x 72.5 x 8.1mm; 145g
|58.6 x 7.6 x 123.8mm; 112g
|Screen
|5-inch; 1920x1,080; 441ppi
|5.1 inches; 1920x1080 pixels; 431ppi
|4-inch; 1136x640 pixels; 326ppi
|OS
|Android 4.4; Sense 6.0 UI
|Android 4.4; TouchWiz UI
|iOS 7
|Processor
|2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
|2.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
|Proprietary A7 (64-bit) with M7 motion processor
|Rear camera and recording
|4-'Ultrapixel'; 1080p HD
|16-megapixel; 1080p HD
|8-megapixel; 1080p HD
|Front-facing camera
|5-megapixel; 1080p HD
|2-megapixel; 720p HD
|1.2-megapixel; 720p HD video
|Capacity
|16GB, 32GB
|16GB, 32GB
|16GB, 32GB, 64GB
|RAM
|2GB
|2Gb
|N/A
|Expandable storage
|Up to 128GB
|Up to 128GB
|None
|Battery
|2,600mAh battery; embedded
|2,800mAh; removable
|Embedded; Up to 10 hours on 4G LTE; standby time up to 10 days
|4G LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4, 5GHz)
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4, 5GHz)
|802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4, 5GHz)
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|4.0 Low energy
|4.0
|IR Blaster
|yes
|Yes
|No
|Notable extras
|BlinkFeed, BoomSound
|Fingerprint scanner, heart rate monitor
|Touch ID scanner
