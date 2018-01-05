Secretive SpaceX mission may slip, delay Falcon Heavy debut

SpaceX

SpaceX is hoping to launch "Zuma" into orbit via one of the company's Falcon 9 rockets this week after nearly two months of delays. What exactly Zuma is, though, is still a big secret.

Northrop Grumman confirmed to me in November that it had contracted with Elon Musk's commercial space venture to do the launch on behalf of a US government agency, which it didn't name. It provided no other details about the payload.

After an original mid-November target, SpaceX set Friday evening as its targeted launch date for Zuma from Florida. But Patrick Air Force Base, which oversees Cape Canaveral Air Force Station where the Falcon 9 will attempt to land, now lists the launch date as "TBD." Space industry news site NASASpaceflight reports the launch could be delayed to Saturday or later because of high winds forecast over the area.

In summary, Zuma is going to be NET Saturday (I say "going to be" as it has to be officially noted in public by SpaceX or the Range). Delays likely related to upper level winds predictions. Rocket is fine. Delay allowing for on pad test opportunities. pic.twitter.com/tObd3Pljw7 — Chris B - NSF (@NASASpaceflight) January 4, 2018

The site reports that Zuma delays may also push back the anticipated debut of SpaceX's triple rocket rig, dubbed Falcon Heavy.

SpaceX has conducted classified missions before, including the launch of a US spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office and the Air Force's secretive "space plane." But it's a little unusual to not reveal which arm of the federal government is involved in the mission.

On Zuma's initial planned launch date last year, SpaceX tweeted that it was delaying the launch to take a closer look at some technical issues.

Standing down on Zuma mission to take a closer look at data from recent fairing testing for another customer. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 16, 2017

We will update this post when we hear more specific details about Zuma's anticipated launch date and time.

