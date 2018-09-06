CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sci-Tech

SpaceX preps Saturday night launch after a month off

Following a series of delays, the company is ready for a big weekend launch and landing in Florida.

31463407-209037936363460-7225796096243531776-n

A Block 5 Falcon 9 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

 SpaceX

It's been about a month since the last SpaceX launch, but Elon Musk's rocket company looks set to send another commercial satellite to orbit this Saturday night from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The company reported Wednesday morning that it had completed a test firing of the Falcon 9 rocket that will heave the Telstar 18 Vantage communications satellite off the planet.

The rocket carrying the satellite is a brand-new Block 5 model and the company will attempt to land and recover it via its Atlantic drone ship, "Of Course I Still Love You," according to Everyday Astronaut.

The mission was originally set for July but has been delayed several times. SpaceX launched a companion satellite, Telstar 19 Vantage, in late July. 

The launch will be streamed by SpaceX, and we'll embed the feed on this page when it becomes available. Typically the show starts about 15 minutes before launch, which is set for 11:28 p.m. ET.

Next Article: Facebook, Twitter face Senate scrutiny over data, foreign election interference