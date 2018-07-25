SpaceX launches another Falcon 9 rocket in California

SpaceX

SpaceX launched another of its reusable Block 5 Falcon 9 booster from California early Wednesday.

The rocket deployed 10 satellites for Iridium from Vandenburg Air Force Base at 4:39 a.m. PT, in the seventh of eight scheduled launches of 75 satellites that'll be used to upgrade the sat-phone company's constellation.

Elon Musk's SpaceX also hopes to land the Falcon 9 on a drone ship stationed in the Pacific, in addition to catching the nose cone's two fairings in a massive net on a ship known as "Mr. Steven" -- a process that's proven challenging for SpaceX. However, this time around the net is four times larger than the one used in the last attempt.

Adding to the show, Iridium curated a Spotify playlist to go with the launch, with instructions on the exact timing to start it.

Wednesday's launch was the company's second in four days. It sent the Telstar 18 Vantage broadband satellite -- the world's heaviest commercial communications device -- to space on Sunday.

