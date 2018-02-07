SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket nails launch, makes history

After more than two hours of delays due to high-altitude winds Tuesday, SpaceX and its founder and CEO Elon Musk lit up all 27 engines at the base of Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket launched from US soil since the Saturn V from NASA's Apollo days.

Morgan Little/CNET

Just after 12:45 p.m. PT, the massive launch system shot as much as 5 million tons of thrust out of its tail end and managed to clear the launch tower without any explosive incidents as hoped.

This clears an important first hurdle for the long-awaited demonstration launch, even though it's only the first part of a very long journey that aims to send a payload consisting of Musk's cherry red Tesla Roadster on its way toward Mars.

There were doubts, acknowledged by Musk himself, that 27 engines would play nice together when they all fired at once. NASA notoriously had problems during the testing of the Saturn V with the acoustics from the roar of the engines causing explosions.

Falcon Heavy is made up of three Falcon 9 rockets, including two that have been previously used in earlier SpaceX missions, recovered and reconditioned for a second use.

The launch attempt took place from pad 39-A at Kennedy Space Center, the same place where Apollo 11 left the Earth almost half a century ago to take humans to the moon for the first time.

Eight minutes after launch, the two side boosters landed simultaneously at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Falcon Heavy side cores have landed at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2. pic.twitter.com/oMBqizqnpI — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 6, 2018

The fate of the center booster was less certain as the camera feed on the droneship in the Atlantic cutout just before the landing attempt.

After several hours, the second stage booster will detach from the Roadster and its dummy driver dubbed "Starman."

Update, 1 p.m. PT: Adds the successful landing of two side boosters.

Developing...

