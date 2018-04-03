SpaceX is aiming for its second successful Falcon 9 rocket launch in the span of just four days with a Monday mission to re-supply the International Space Station.

Tech magnate Elon Musk's rocket company successfully launched another Falcon 9 on Friday to deploy 10 Iridium telecommunication satellites from Vandenburg Air Force Base in California. Monday's mission, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT, will instead carry a SpaceX Dragon capsule for NASA to the orbiting science lab.

In addition to replenishing the basics needed by the ISS crew, the Dragon will carry a wide array of science experiments ranging from biological tests related to astronaut health to studies involving grass, probiotics, fruit flies and crazy high-altitude lightning phenomenon including little-understood red sprites.

Something called Materials International Space Station Experiment (MISSE) will mount on the exterior of the space station to allow for experiments to be directly exposed to the harshness of space. Also headed to orbit is a space harpoon to catch space junk with. Seriously. More on some of the cool science leaving the planet today in the below NASA video:

The space station will also be getting a long overdue new printer after 17 years, a custom HP OfficeJet. And the charming Robonaut, a humanoid robot that can handle tools, will be brought back to Earth for repairs and prepared for a return to the ISS later.

Monday's launch of the Dragon capsule is set to blast off from the SpaceX launch facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The Falcon 9 to be used on Monday also flew the 12th resupply mission to the ISS in August, and SpaceX does not plan to try and recover it.

You can watch the launch starting shortly before 1:30 via the embedded video feed at the top of this story.

