Space Force plans blasted with Twitter Star Wars snark

US President Donald Trump is really, truly serious about starting up a Space Force as a separate branch of the military. That realization has caused Twitter to mobilize and set its snark-phasers to fun-stun.
Twitter took advantage of Vice President Mike Pence's speech at the Pentagon on Thursday to tackle Space Force with sci-fi references. Pence says Space Force will debut by 2020 (pending congressional approval). Twitter says, "Yes, but will Space Force members get to dress like Stormtroopers?"
Unofficial NASA news coverage site NASA Watch gave us three options for future Space Force uniforms: Battlestar Galactica, Star Wars and Star Trek.
Lecturer John E.L. Tenney offered up this bold vision for a Space Force theme song based on the opening to Star Wars:
Star Wars fan and comedy writer Brian Santa Maria is hoping that camping out for Star Wars: Episode I tickets back in 1999 will now qualify him for a Space Force GI Bill.
Twitter user Chris Miller shared a very compelling recruitment poster featuring a Lego astronaut with the phrase "I want you for Space Force."
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel posted a Space Force recruitment video that aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live along with the message, "Enlist in the #SpaceForce NOW! We'll figure out what it is later."
NASA Watch also posed a truly insightful question. It wants to know if the addition of Space Force will require the Pentagon to become a six-sided Hexagon instead.
At least one Twitter user is hoping Space Force can finally settle the flat-Earth debate by telling us what's on the other side.
Not every Twitter user tried to crack a joke. Writer John Scalzi pointed out his Hugo-winning science-fiction cred and said, "The United States needs quality health care for its people far more than it needs a 'Space Force.' Let's take all the money and effort we'd pour into that silly thing and instead make an actual difference in people's lives."
Trump himself chimed in with a short tweet reading "Space Force all the way!" Let's hope that's the branch's new motto because it's pretty much perfect.
