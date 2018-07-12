Southwest Airlines

If you thought that flying sharks were limited to the fictional (and hilarious) world of Sharknado, think again. OK, I'm exaggerating, but Southwest Airlines is bringing sharks to the sky on five of its Boeing 737 aircraft.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary Shark Week on Discovery Channel, the airline painted the nose sections of the aircraft with shark-themed artwork. Five different sharks are represented: Great White Shark, Hammerhead Shark, Tiger Shark, Bull Shark and Mako Shark.

FlightAware

Though Shark Week runs July 22 to 29, the themed airliners will fly Southwest's entire network through Aug. 31. You can track their locations on FlightAware.com, which has replaced the normal green aircraft icons with red sharks. Just look for tail numbers N470WN, N705SW, N961WN), N553WN and N947WN. (FlightAware's iOS app doesn't appear to support this feature.)

Happy flying to the sharks. Hopefully they don't meet up with Frontier Airlines's own shark-themed plane, "Finn the Tiger Shark." There could be blood in the water.