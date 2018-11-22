Southern California fire left scar that's 'easily visible from space'

The Woolsey Fire in Southern California destroyed more than 1,500 structures, killed three people, and injured three firefighters. As of Wednesday, it had burned more than 96,000 acres.

In fact, the devastating fire left a scar on the Golden State landscape so large that it is "easily visible from space," NASA tweeted on Tuesday.

The #WoolseyFire in Southern California has left a scar on the landscape so large that it is easily visible from space. Learn how our @NASAEarth satellite data helps recovery efforts:https://t.co/ESlZhrXRiT pic.twitter.com/kD90Ste8QS — NASA (@NASA) November 20, 2018

The bleak image was taken by the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer on NASA's Terra satellite. The image's colors have been enhanced by NASA to appear more natural, with burned vegetation appearing brown, unburned vegetation green, and buildings, roads, and other developed areas appearing light gray and white.

"Poor Earth, poor us," wrote one Twitter user in response to the image.

The Camp Fire in Northern California, which as of Wednesday morning had burned 153,336 acres and was 80 percent contained, also produced disturbing images, including a Terra satellite photo showing the mass of smoke covering the state earlier this month. Eighty-one people have died in the fire and that number is expected to grow as hundreds are still reported missing.

NASA images are being provided to California fire managers to offer information about road, vegetation, topography, streams, and other data.