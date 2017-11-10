South Park: Phone Destroyer comes to iOS and Android

Ubisoft

South Park: Phone Destroyer is now available for Android and iOS devices.

The free-to-play role-playing card game lets you play as some of the most well known characters from the animated series, including Kenny, Eric, Kyle and Stan.

The game offers real-time PvP battles as well as a single player story, which has been created in collaboration with South Park Digital Studios.

Players can collect and upgrade over 80 cards with optional in-app purchases for greater rewards.

