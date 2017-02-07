  • CNET
  • South Korean government steps in to monitor battery safety

In the wake of its own investigation into the Note 7 battery fires, the country's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said it would put stricter monitoring in place.

Compression testing on Samsung's batteries as part of a widespread review of battery durability and safety.

 Samsung

Lithium isn't the most stable element, so it's not surprise that lithium ion batteries can be prone to volatility, as we saw with Samsung's Note 7 flammability fiasco. So it's not surpricing that South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy issued a statement Monday by that it planned to strengthen the safety rules for newer lithium ion batteries and improve the system by which phones get recalled.

An independent study by the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards backed up Samsung's own investigation results indicating that the problems were caused by a combination of battery-design flaws and manufacturing processes. To minimize future issues, over the next five years batteries produced in the county will now have to undergo quality-control checks during manufacturing, not just post-production.

This follows an agreement in September between Samsung and the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards requiring additional battery checks for phones to be sold in-country.

Inside Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 testing lab

