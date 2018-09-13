James Martin/CNET

Planning to get a new iPhone but not sure which one to choose? If you're considering the iPhone XR, the cheapest of the three phones Apple introduced Wednesday, keep in mind you won't be getting one big feature.

The iPhone XR lacks a dual-lens camera. Instead, the phone has just one 12-megapixel lens on its rear.

Apple first introduced a second "telephoto" lens to the rear of its phones with the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016. The benefit of the second lens is that it can zoom in at 2x or even further digitally. It can also create depth-of-field blur effects, also called "bokeh" type effects, with portrait photos in a unique camera mode.

Apple continued the trend last year with the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, as well as this year with the iPhone XS and XS Max, which both sport two 12-megapixel rear cameras.

The iPhone XR does however still have a portrait mode, but the bokeh effect is created using software rather than a second camera.

The iPhone XR rocks an 6.1-inch LCD display, which Apple is calling "Liquid Retina." It also has an edge-to-edge display, which was previously only available on the most expensive version of the iPhone.

The iPhone XR starts at $749, compared to $999 for the iPhone XS and $1099 for the iPhone XS Max.

