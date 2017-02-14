Sorry Adele, Chance the Rapper was the big Grammys winner (The 3:59, Ep. 178)

Getty Images

Chance the Rapper on Sunday became the first artist to win a Grammy without selling physical copies or downloads of his music, instead only releasing his work through streaming services like Apple Music and SoundCloud.

Granted, his historic wins were due in part to the Recording Academy relaxing its eligibility rules to allow a streaming artist to be considered, but Chance's three Grammys point to big changes in music and entertainment, as streaming continues to grow.

Also on the podcast, we discuss some of the details of Verizon's new unlimited data plan and how it stacks up against T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T's plans.

