Good news for Galaxy phone owners who use Windows 10: Samsung plans to make its Flow app compatible with any device that runs Windows 10. This means that in addition to being able to unlock your Windows 10 computer with your Galaxy phone's fingerprint sensor, you'll also be able to seamlessly hand off tasks, notifications and content to your Windows 10 PC.

Screenshot by Patrick Holland/CNET

As reported by SamMobile, Samsung responded to comments on the Google Play Store confirming future support of the Flow app with any Windows 10 device (Samsung or otherwise).

The Flow app, Samsung's answer to Apple's Handoff, allows continuity between Samsung Galaxy phones and the Windows-based Galaxy TabPro S. The goal is to move content (like Web articles) from a phone to the TabPro S with minimal interaction. The Flow app also lets you interact with your phone notifications from a TabPro S. These features will soon be available on any Windows 10 device.

James Martin/CNET

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. But according to the company's response on the Google Play Store, the updated app will be available in early April.