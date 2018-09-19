Sony’s PlayStation Classic will fit in your hand and cost you $100

Sony

The mini console is all the rage these days.

Sony is getting in on the act with its new PlayStation Classic, which comes with 20 preloaded "generation-defining" games, the company announced Tuesday.

The Classic is a miniaturised version of the original PlayStation -- 45 percent smaller on the sides to be exact, according to Sony. Some of the preloaded games include Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms. All of those games will be playable in their original format, Sony said.

The mini version keeps the look and feel of the original, with the same gamepad and no analog sticks or rumble. Get a good look here:

The original Sony PlayStation console was first introduced in 1994, almost 25 years ago. It was "the first home console in video game history to ship 100 million units worldwide, offering consumers a chance to play games with real-time 3D rendered graphics in their homes for the first time," Sony said in its release.

You can preorder the Sony PlayStation Classic in the US at select stores, Sony said. It will be available in stores Dec. 3 for $100, and comes with an HDMI cable, USB cable and two controllers.

Internationally, Sony said that the Classic will launch in "limited quantities" on Dec. 3 in Japan, North America, Europe, New Zealand and Australia. It will cost AU$150 or £90.

Sony said it will release more details in the coming months.