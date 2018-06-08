Sony's next-gen Innovation Studios: Holograms and scannable sets

Getty Images

Innovation Studios, a new state-of-the-art facility from Sony Pictures Entertainment, is expected to open later this year and aims to bring next-gen moviemaking technology to some of your favorite movies and TV series.

Located in Culver City, California, Innovation Studios will integrate advanced technology and affordability, Sony said in a release. The studios will serve as a research space for filmmakers as well as a hub for real productions, reported Variety.

"By harnessing technology throughout Sony's many businesses and applying it to production here, we are giving content creators essential tools to tell real-world stories in radically new ways," Glenn Gainor, president of Innovation Studios, said in a release.

At the new facility, filmmakers will be able to scan film sets, store them and reuse them for future shows. This means production teams won't have to rebuild assets for a film's sequels, and the studios can even use film sets scanned in another country.

Sony also plans to build volumetric capture, which is used to record holographic content for virtual and augmented reality films, Variety reported.

Dell, Deloitte Digital and Intel Corporation are collaborating with Sony and plan to help expand the applications of Innovation Studios beyond entertainment to areas like medicine, retail and education.

"We look forward to continuing to work with Sony Pictures to redefine the possibilities of storytelling and filmmaking by harnessing the full strength of Intel's technologies," Doug Fisher, senior vice president and general manager at Intel, said in a release.

