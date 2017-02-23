Sony's new tech allows for 960 FPS (!) video capture on phones

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Phone cameras have become good enough filmmakers will use them to shoot movies (see "Tangerine"), but a new chip from Sony could make them a whole lot better.

The Japanese giant has developed a new image sensor that can shoot video at 960 frames per second, reports Nikkei Tech. A phone equipped with this sensor will be able to take 19.3 megapixel still shots at 120 FPS, and video of 1,920x1080-pixel resolution at 960 FPS.

For reference, the iPhone 7 and the Samsung Galaxy S7 can both shoot 240 FPS slow-motion video at 1,280x720-pixel resolution.

Sony was contacted for comment on when this tech will actually make it to market, but did not immediately reply. Phone cameras are becoming more and more impressive each year though, especially with the dual cameras found on offerings from Apple and Huawei.

Sony had previously developed similar technology for its digital cameras, but never before for smartphones. Now the important question: What does this mean for your Instagram posts? For an idea of how slow that actually is, this video recorded on a Sony NEX-FS700 shows the kinds of cool shots you can capture at 960 FPS.