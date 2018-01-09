Enlarge Image Sony

When it comes to new headphones, Sony is mainly continuing its trend of announcing wireless noise-canceling models.

At CES, its announced three new in-ear wireless sports headphones, one of which is a set of totally wireless earphones.

The WF-SP700N is wire-free, while the WI-SP600N and WI-SP500 feature neckband designs and stronger battery life. All have sweat-resistant designs (IPX4 "splashproof" rating) and Sony's Extra Bass feature.

Along with active noise-canceling, there's also an ambient sound mode (via Sony's Headphones Connect app) that allows you to hear the outside world, a good safety feature if you're running or biking outdoors near cars.

The totally wireless WF-SP700N is essentially the sports version of the WF-1000X. Like that model, it can play music for up to 3 hours on a single charge (that's only OK), and the included compact charging case offers two additional charges. Sony says that with a future update it will deliver quick access to Google Assistant.

The WI-SP600N has a wire between its buds and also features noise-canceling. Its battery life is rated at 6 hours.

The entry-level wireless WI-SP500 leaves off the noise-canceling and has a battery life rating of 8 hours.



Pricing and availability

The WF-SP700N ($180) will be available this spring



The WI-SP600N ($150) will be this spring



The WI-SP500 ($80) will be available this spring

Google Assistant optimization coming soon



In other Sony headphone news, it says all its recent noise-canceling headphones will be optimized for Google Assistant with a software update that gives you instant access to Google Assistant's voice control features. The software update will arrive later this year for the following headphone models: WH-1000XM2, WI-1000X, WF-1000X, WF-SP700N, WI-SP600N, WH-CH700N, WH-H900N.

