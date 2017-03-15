Sony's Atmos first sound bar way more expensive than rivals

Three high-profile Sony audio products -- the Sony's HT-ST5000 Atmos sound bar, the HT-MT300 and the STR-DN1080 receiver -- will be available from March.

Firstly, Sony's HT-ST5000 is an Atmos sound bar with a wireless subwoofer, with a purported 7.1.2 channels -- as an all-in-one bar, the surrounds are virtual. That said, the demo we heard at CES 2017 was the most convincing attempt at simulated surround we've heard.

Connectivity includes three HDMI inputs with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity including Chromecast built-in. The HT-ST5000 will be available in July 2017 for $1,500 or £1,500. In comparison, the Samsung HW-K950 includes rears and is only $1200 (street) while Onkyo's SBT-A500 is $1000.

Meanwhile, the world of micro sound bars is rapidly expanding with recent models from Zvox, Polk and now Sony. The Sony HT-MT300 features a compact bar accompanied by a flat subwoofer you can slide underneath a sofa. The HT-MT300 will be available this month for $350 or £250.

Finally, Sony's answer to last year's excellent STR-DN1070 -- the STR-DN1080 -- will be available in May 2017 for $600, while the UK price is TBA. This (actual) 7.1.2-channel receiver is compatible with both Dolby Atmos and DTS: X, plus it has six HDMI inputs and Wi-Fi music streaming with Chromecast built-in.

Australian pricing and availability for the three products has yet to be announced.