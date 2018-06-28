Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium ships in July for $1,000

Sony

If you've been eagerly waiting to experience photography with the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium, your wait will soon be over. The phone is slated to ship at the end of July for $1,000 -- and if you buy from Amazon, it'll toss in the new, completely wireless Xperia Ear Duo headphones.

The phone made a splash when it was announced because of its particular dual cameras: a monochrome and a color. That's how Huawei configures its dual cameras, designed to deliver better tonal range and low-light sensitivity rather than zoom, as most other dual camera setups do. Plus, the color camera uses Sony's IMX400 three-layer stacked BSI CMOS, which delivers the speed necessary for its higher resolution slow-motion capture.

It also offers a 4K HDR display (as it did in the previous model, the XZ Premium), which still hasn't really caught on in phones yet.

UK and Australian availability and pricing have yet to be announced, but $1,000 converts to about £765 or AU$1,360.