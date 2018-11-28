Fans haven't yet seen the upcoming animated feature film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but there's already buzz about a possible Sony spinoff and sequel.
The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news Tuesday, but sources confirm Sony will be looking to continue the animated franchise, in which high-schooler Miles Morales is introduced to a universe where there can be more than one Spider-Man.
The sequel would continue Morales' story. Joaquim Dos Santos, who directed the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, will direct the sequel, and David Callaham, who co-wrote the Wonder Woman screenplay, will write it, THR said. No date or other information was given.
What might be even more interesting is the report of an all-female spinoff film, which would feature female heroes from the Spider-Man universe.
A spinoff would likely focus on Spider-Gwen, who comes from a comic series about a universe in which it was Peter Parker's girlfriend Gwen Stacy, not Parker himself, who was bitten by a radioactive spider and given superpowers. Other female heroes who could be included are Spider-Woman, Madame Web, Spider-Girl and Silk.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens Dec. 12 in the UK, Dec. 13 in Australia, and Dec. 14 in the US.
Discuss: Sony spinning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, all-female spinoff
