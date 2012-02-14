Sony spending $50 million on PS Vita marketing

Sony's PlayStation Vita will ship in North America next week, and with it will come the company's biggest-ever marketing campaign focused on a platform launch.
A New York Times report reveals that Sony is spending $50 million on its "Never Stop Playing" campaign to market the PS Vita, representing "the largest platform launch in terms of marketing investment we've ever had," according to Sony's John Koller.
