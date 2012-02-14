CNET también está disponible en español.

Sony spending $50 million on PS Vita marketing

"Never Stop Playing" campaign for upcoming portable marks Sony's largest platform launch marketing spend, with ads to reach YouTube, Facebook, TV, and billboards in major cities.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Sony's PlayStation Vita will ship in North America next week, and with it will come the company's biggest-ever marketing campaign focused on a platform launch.

A New York Times report reveals that Sony is spending $50 million on its "Never Stop Playing" campaign to market the PS Vita, representing "the largest platform launch in terms of marketing investment we've ever had," according to Sony's John Koller.

Read more of "Sony spending $50 million on PS Vita marketing" at GameSpot.

