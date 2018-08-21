If a plain black PlayStation 4 controller just isn't exciting enough, Sony's got some brand-new options for you.
Sony unveiled four new colors for its PS4 DualShock 4 wireless controller: berry blue, sunset orange, blue camo and copper. All four controllers are pretty bright and sure to turn heads.
Sony announced the new controllers on Twitter and people are already picking their favorites.
Sony says the new colors will be available across retailers in the US and Canada in September for $65/$75 CAD.
Discuss: Sony releases PS4 DualShock controller in four bright new colors
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.