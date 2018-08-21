CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Gaming

Sony releases PS4 DualShock controller in four bright new colors

These controllers are likely to grab any gamer's attention.

ps4-color-controllers-4

The four new PS4 controllers: Berry Blue (top left), Sunset Orange (top right), Blue Camo (bottom left) and Copper (bottom right).

 Sony

If a plain black PlayStation 4 controller just isn't exciting enough, Sony's got some brand-new options for you.

Sony unveiled four new colors for its PS4 DualShock 4 wireless controller: berry blue, sunset orange, blue camo and copper. All four controllers are pretty bright and sure to turn heads.

Sony announced the new controllers on Twitter and people are already picking their favorites.

Sony says the new colors will be available across retailers in the US and Canada in September for $65/$75 CAD. 

Now Playing: Watch this: The new Spider-Man game is the one we've been waiting...
2:40
Next Article: Microsoft's CEO on helping a faded legend find a 'sense of purpose'