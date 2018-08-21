Sony releases PS4 DualShock controller in four bright new colors

Sony

If a plain black PlayStation 4 controller just isn't exciting enough, Sony's got some brand-new options for you.

Sony unveiled four new colors for its PS4 DualShock 4 wireless controller: berry blue, sunset orange, blue camo and copper. All four controllers are pretty bright and sure to turn heads.

Sony announced the new controllers on Twitter and people are already picking their favorites.

The Berry Blue joint. Instant cop! pic.twitter.com/qdkSCQZTWl — S T A C K Z (@retrostackz9) August 20, 2018

Sunset Orange looks kinda like Goku's colors. Finna cop — Keeton Alexander (@Iceyboy140014) August 20, 2018

Sony says the new colors will be available across retailers in the US and Canada in September for $65/$75 CAD.