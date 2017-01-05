Up Next Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Sony will be getting a jump on CES by holding its press conference on the eve of show itself. Kicking off at 5 p.m PT/10 p.m ET., the conference will round off a full day of major product announcements.

Unlike its big rivals LG and Samsung, Sony has kept its plans under wraps prior to the show kicking off so we don't yet have a rundown of the tech the Japanese company is set to unveil.

Sony continues to make a diverse range of devices across many product categories, but expect all eyes to be fixed on its audio and TV offerings at the show, particularly if its fabled OLED telly makes an appearance. There's an outside chance that we could see a couple of Xperia phones and perhaps even a smartwatch.

