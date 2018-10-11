Sony is finally going to let you change that awful PSN name

Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

If you've been itching to change the PlayStation Network name that you once thought was so cool, your chance is finally coming.

Sony will test a feature to let you do just that as part of the PlayStation Preview Program, the company said Wednesday in a blog post.

Your first name change would be free, but subsequent changes would run you $9.99. If you're a member of PlayStation Plus, that charge would be $4.99. The feature will be available to PS4 users in early 2019.

Reactions to the blog post reflected the relief of some players.

"Great, I have a really old account I became ashamed of using while playing multiplayer games because of the immaturity of the ID itself," HalfMileRide said. "I made it 10 years ago when I was a very immature 12 year old."

"As someone who's had his PSN ID since launch when he was just a kid … thank you. Thank you, Sony. *breaks down in relieved tears*," FxxkImAwesome said.