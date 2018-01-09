Sony expands local dimming X900F LCD to a whopping 85 inches

Sony

If a 75-inch TV isn't big enough for you, Sony has the answer.

The new X900F series of LCD TVs comes in sizes ranging from 49 all the way up to 85 inches. That's bigger at the high end than last year's X900E series, which topped out at a measly 75 inches.

The X900E was one of the best-performing LCD TVs CNET reviewed last year. The key was its full-array local dimming LED backlight, something the new X900F keeps.

Also new for 2018 is Dolby Vision high dynamic range compatibility, an extra that last year's X900E missed. Of course, it also supports standard HDR10 content, too.

As usual, Sony touts its video processing, courtesy of the same X1 Extreme processor found in its new OLED TV, the A8F.

Like its predecessor, the A8F builds in the Android TV operating system, complete with Google Assistant voice control available by talking into the remote. It's also compatible with Alexa. The new model's stand is different, however, with a pair of legs as opposed to the A1E's central stand.

Sony is also announcing a new sound bar, the HT-X9000F, designed to complement the design of the TV.

Pricing and availability were not announced.

What to expect from the big screens of 2018: From OLED to QLED to Micro LED, CES is the place where screen time is absolutely friggin' huge. Here's a peek.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.