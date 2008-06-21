Sony Ericsson unveils first Sharapova designs

Sony Ericsson

She's been known to design her own tennis outfits and has been reportedly involved in the production of her Prince tennis racket. Now, the Russian tennis star is working with Sony Ericsson to launch a collection of four mobile phone accessories for women. These include a Courtside Case (IDC-31), Exercise Case (IDC-32), Party Bag (IDC-33), and Travel Wallet (IDC-34). See photos of them here.

Unveiled at an exclusive fashion show in London, the Maria Sharapova Design Collection is the first collaboration campaign between the Russian tennis star and Sony Ericsson since the mobile phone company signed a four-year agreement with her as its global ambassador in January. The Sharapova-inspired accessories are expected to be launched in the third quarter of this year.

(Source: Crave Asia)