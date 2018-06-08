Sony at E3 2018: Watch live for more details on Spider-Man, Death Stranding and more

Insomniac Games

With games like Spider-Man, Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us: Part II already confirmed for the show, Sony's press conference at E3 2018 should be a big one. Here's what you need to know:

When?

Monday, June 11: 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT

Tuesday, June 12: 11 a.m. AEST, 2 a.m. BST

Where?

Right here! We'll be embedding the livestream from our colleagues at GameSpot, so you can follow along in real time. (Head here for E3's full schedule of press conferences.)

Alternately, you can watch via Sony's stream here.

The event itself is happening in Los Angeles, and the CNET team will be there on the ground.

What can we expect?

The four games listed above should get plenty of time in the spotlight, and Sony should have surprises galore. Here's what we're expecting:

Unfortunately, we don't expect to see new hardware like the much rumored PlayStation 5. Sony's consistently had great showings at E3 by focusing on a bunch of awesome games. This year should be no different.

