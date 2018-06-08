Sony at E3 2018: Watch live for more details on Spider-Man, Death Stranding and more

With games like Spider-Man, Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us: Part II already confirmed for the show, Sony's press conference at E3 2018 should be a big one. Here's what you need to know:
When?
- Monday, June 11: 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
- Tuesday, June 12: 11 a.m. AEST, 2 a.m. BST
Where?
Right here! We'll be embedding the livestream from our colleagues at GameSpot, so you can follow along in real time. (Head here for E3's full schedule of press conferences.)
Alternately, you can watch via Sony's stream here.
The event itself is happening in Los Angeles, and the CNET team will be there on the ground.
What can we expect?
The four games listed above should get plenty of time in the spotlight, and Sony should have surprises galore. Here's what we're expecting:
- Gameplay from Death Stranding
The renowned developer of the Metal Gear Solid franchise, Hideo Kojima, might finally give us concrete details on his next project. The trailers thus far definitely look pretty weird, but certainly intriguing. Hopefully, we'll get to see how it actually plays.
- A tune-up for Spider-Man
At this point, we know quite a bit about the upcoming PS4 exclusive Spider-Man, but more info to whet our appetites for its September 7 release would certainly be welcome.
- Lots of exclusives
In addition to showing off more of the highly anticipated The Last of Us: Part II and the Samurai-focused Ghost of Tsushima, look for exclusive content for major cross-platform releases like Red Dead Redemption 2 and new exclusive games. I'm hoping Dark Souls developer From Software has something awesome in store.
- A bunch of other stuff
Sony will likely show off plenty of new content for PlayStation VR. The GameSpot team is expecting a remake of another classic. Hopefully, Sony will surprise us with cool new IP like they did with Horizon Zero Dawn a couple of years ago.
Unfortunately, we don't expect to see new hardware like the much rumored PlayStation 5. Sony's consistently had great showings at E3 by focusing on a bunch of awesome games. This year should be no different.
