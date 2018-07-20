CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Audio

Sonos vs. Polk: What smart sound bar is right for you? (The 3:59, Ep. 429)

TV reviewer David Katzmaier visits the show to discuss all things home entertainment.

359429b

 CNET

On this podcast, we talk about a bunch of sound bars and equipment to pair with your TV, including:

Now Playing: Watch this: Sonos vs. Polk: What smart sound bar is right for you?...
4:01

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Sonos vs. Polk: What smart sound bar is right for you? (The 3:59, Ep. 429)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Goodbye smudges. For Gorilla Glass phones, matte could be the new black