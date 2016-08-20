Sonos Sub will soon come in white

Enlarge Image Sonos

For Sonos owners who prefer their wireless multi-room audio speakers in white, the company has some good news: its Sonos Sub ($700, £600, AU$999), previously available in black, will also come in white starting this fall.

The Sub can be combined with any of Sonos' other wireless speakers -- Play:1, Play:3, and Play:5 -- to augment the bass and works well in a home-theater surround environment, where a Sonos Playbar is combined with a set of Play:1 speakers that serve as wireless back surrounds.

The sub's a bit pricey, but it does have an eye-catching design that's a good fit for minimalist modern decors.