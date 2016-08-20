Sonos Sub will soon come in white

For Sonos owners who prefer their wireless multi-room audio speakers in white, the company has some good news: its Sonos Sub ($700, £600, AU$999), previously available in black, will also come in white starting this fall.
The Sub can be combined with any of Sonos' other wireless speakers -- Play:1, Play:3, and Play:5 -- to augment the bass and works well in a home-theater surround environment, where a Sonos Playbar is combined with a set of Play:1 speakers that serve as wireless back surrounds.
The sub's a bit pricey, but it does have an eye-catching design that's a good fit for minimalist modern decors.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.