Sarah Tew/CNET

Sonos owners, it's finally time to sharpen your Alexa skills.

The maker of high-end, connected speakers announced today at a press event in New York City that Alexa-powered voice controls will arrive via a firmware update. The voice controls will allow you to cue up music on your Sonos speakers using voice commands with an Alexa-enabled device such as the Amazon Echo or Echo Dot.

Sonos announced that Alexa controls were on the roadmap more than a year ago with hints of its arrival showing up in an updated privacy statement back in August.