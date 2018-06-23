Someone bought TrumpHotels.org and filled it with caged migrants

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

TrumpHotels.com greets you with a scenic vista -- sea, sky, palm trees and a beautiful pool.

TrumpHotels.org, on the other hand, offers you pictures of immigrants in temporary detention centers, along with some choice out-of-context quotes from the president himself. (See below.)

Yep, it sure looks like someone bought the TrumpHotels.org domain name and decided to turn it into satire, lampooning the commander-in-chief over zero-tolerance policies which saw parents separated from their children at the US-Mexico border.

Domain name records show that the TrumpHotels.org domain was registered on Wednesday, though it's not clear who purchased it -- the owner hid his or her identity by registering through a proxy service. Trump has since signed an executive order reversing the family separation policies and pledged to reunite families.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

Though President Trump pledged to divest himself of his businesses on the campaign trail -- meaning he might not be directly involved with Trump Hotels -- The Daily Beast reportedly obtained an email from Trump Hotels' then-director of revenue management that claimed he was still overseeing some business at the hotel, and that he asked whether his presidency hurt the business.

Trump Hotels, the Trump Organization and The White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.