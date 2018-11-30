CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Some PlayStation Classic games look like hot garbage

Is the PlayStation Classic dead on arrival? Roger Cheng debates Jeff Bakalar in the latest episode of Nope, Sorry.

Nope, Sorry returns with a match that goes right down to the buzzer, as Jeff faces off against Roger Cheng from CNET News.

This week's topics include:

If you'd like to submit a topic for debate on next week's show, that's wonderful. You can submit one in the comments section on YouTube.

Sony PlayStation Classic

Next Article: This VR-theater mashup of A Christmas Carol jolted a shriek out of me