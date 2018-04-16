Solo: A Star Wars Story truly will be the origin story for Han Solo and Chewbacca's friendship.

The latest TV spot for the Ron Howard-directed movie shows Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) asking for Chewie's (Joonas Suotamo) name, a conversation over the worried Wookie's perception of bad ideas and the two pausing over a gambling game.

According to the film's synopsis, the movie will also feature the duo's early relationship with Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), involving "a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld."

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Thandie Newton (Westworld), Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games), Paul Bettany (Avengers) and Star Wars veteran actor Warwick Davis also star in the film.

Solo will be out in the US on May 25, and in the UK and Australia on May 24.

Star Wars at 40: A look at the cultural phenomenon that's been thrilling fans since the first film in 1977.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers.