Solo: A Star Wars Story to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

Lucasfilm

Solo: A Star Wars Story's first major audience looks to be the Cannes Film Festival in France.

The festival announced Friday that the Ron Howard-directed movie is coming to the Grand Theatre Lumiere, with an official screening date to be announced. Deadline first reported the story, with their sources claiming the special screening would take place on May 15 -- 10 days before the May 25th global release date (the film will debut a day earlier on May 24th in Australia). The movie is screening out-of-competition.

Previoius Star Wars movies to screen at Cannes include 2002's Episode II: Attack of the Clones and 2005's Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich as a younger Han Solo, and will depict how he, Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) meet each other. According to the film's synopsis, this will involve "a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld."

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Thandie Newton (Westworld), Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games), Paul Bettany (Avengers) and Star Wars veteran actor Warwick Davis also star in the film.

Howard recently teased a look at the movie's special effects on social media, and revealed that the edit of the film is locked. And earlier this week, Denny's debuted a menu of Star Wars-themed meals along with a set of collectible cards featuring characters from the upcoming movie.

