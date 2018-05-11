CNET también está disponible en español.

Solo: A Star Wars Story red carpet has some good-lookin' nerf herders

Damn, Lando can pull off a suit.

Stars And Filmmakers Attend The World Premiere Of "SOLO: A Star Wars Story" In Hollywood

Donald Glover and Alden Ehrenreich at the Premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

 Charley Gallay/Getty

We've been waiting a long time to see young Han Solo and Lando Calrissian in action. 

And finally, a lucky audience got to see Solo's backstory when Solo: A Star Wars Story premiered in LA in Thursday night ahead of public previews on May 24

But while the world was waiting to hear the first verdicts about Solo, we were treated to some primo red carpet action, thanks to the film's stars (as well as some old favourites from the original Star Wars films). 

Here are our highlights. 

Damn Donald Glover. Forget This is America -- this is a Good Suit. 

OG Lando -- Billy Dee Williams -- looking Billy De-Lightful.

The flashbacks!

Sad Kylo Ren being a moody little Emo, as usual...

This tweet, which crosses Hollywood universes in a delightful way...

Marilou Hamill serving up space royalty realness...

But Ewan McGregor isn't looking so excited...

