'Solo: A Star Wars Story' synopsis teases Han, Chewie and Lando

Lucasfilm

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is just four months away from release, and all we really know about its plot so far is this official synopsis released by Lucasfilm Tuesday:

"Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story,' an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes."



From that, we can gleam that the movie will detail the first adventure shared by a younger Han Solo (played by Alden Ehrenreich), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). The film also stars "Game of Thrones" favorite Emilia Clarke, "Westworld" star Thandie Newton, "Avengers" star Paul Bettany and Star Wars veteran actor Warwick Davis -- but very, very little is known about all of them.

The film is still set for a May 25 release, even though the film went through a director change in June in which Ron Howard took over from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Should the movie hit that release date, it will also be the shortest wait we've ever had between Star Wars films following the December 2017 release of "The Last Jedi."