Solo: A Star Wars Story jumps onto digital, Blu-ray

Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm revealed home release details for Solo: A Star Wars Story on Wednesday, confirming that it'll be available digitally on Sept. 14 and hit Blu-ray on Sept. 25.

Lucasfilm

The announcement was accompanied by a trailer that showcases the movie's action and drama, along with a previously unseen mischievous moment where Han Solo hits Wookiee ally Chewbacca with a snowball.

This hints at one of the deleted scenes we'll see in the home release. The announcement notes several extended and additional scenes, including Proxima's Den, Corellian Foot Chase, and (most excitingly) Han Solo: Imperial Cadet. We got to see very little of his time with the Empire in the movie, so further insight into this period is welcome.

Beyond that, there's a roundtable discussion with director Ron Howard and the cast, a look at how father and son screenwriting team Lawrence and Jonathan Kasdan put the script together and features on various other aspects of the movie.

We also get a look at how the Millenium Falcon will be used in one of "the most anticipated expansions in Disneyland's history" -- the upcoming Galaxy's Edge.

Disappointingly, there are no commentary tracks among the announced features. This could be a result of the much publicized directorial change the movie underwent during production.

