Toys and Games

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' action figures debut ahead of Toy Fair

Straight off the Millennium Falcon, the younger Han Solo, Lando Calrissian and Qi'ra will be playable this spring.

hasbro-han-solo-black-series-open-graph-crop

The younger Han Solo from Hasbro's Black Series sports a brown jacket and his gun.

 Hasbro

Hasbro's new line of Star Wars toys unveiled Wednesday are giving us a closer look at the faces we'll see in "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Coming out this spring, three 6-inch figures from The Black Series line include detailed depictions of Alden Ehrenreich's younger Han Solo, Donald Glover's super spiffy Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra.

hasbro-lando-calrissian-crop

Donald Glover's Lando is looking fashionable as heck in this Black Series figure.

 Hasbro

While we still don't know much about Qi'ra yet, she is a childhood friend of Solo's according to Entertainment Weekly. From her figure we can glean that she's packing a gun in case a fight breaks out. The figures will cost $20 each, which roughly converts to £15 and AU25.

hasbro-qira-crop

Qi'ra might be Han Solo's childhood partner in crime.

 Hasbro

Hasbro also announced an expansion of their Force Link line of toys for this spring, which play sound effects when held and shaken about with the Force Link 2.0 wristband.

A starter set that includes a wristband and a 3.75-inch version of the younger Han Solo will cost $30 (roughly £20, AU$40) and other 3.75-inch figures will sell for $8 (roughly £5, AU$10) each.

star-wars-force-link-2-0-starter-set

The Star Wars Force Link 2.0 starter set includes a 3.75-inch Han Solo and a Force Link wristband.

 Hasbro

On the higher end of the Force Link set is a $100 (roughly £70, AU$125) depiction of the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon, which will include lights, sounds and rumble effects to represent the vehicle kicking into hyperdrive. Panels of the ship will even pop off as it portrays itself racing through the cosmos.

solo-a-star-wars-story-3-75-inch-kessel-run-millennium-falcon-vehicle

The Kessel Run Millennium Falcon from the Force Link set includes tons of special effects.

 Hasbro

These toys are getting unveiled ahead of Toy Fair 2018, which is taking place in New York starting Friday.

Stay tuned to CNET for more coverage from the show.

