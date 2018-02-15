Lego Millennium Falcon: You've got 12 parsecs to make it

(Possible spoilers ahead for "Solo: A Star Wars Story.")
Can you build the Lego Kessel Run Millennium Falcon in less than 12 parsecs? On Wednesday, Lego introduced a new playset coming in April and tied to the upcoming film "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
The Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set (is that very name a spoiler?) comes with 1,412 pieces and will be priced at $170 (£121, AU$214).
It includes a young and dashing Han, prior Falcon owner Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke's character Qi'ra, a Kessel droid, and two characters yet-to-be-revealed. Since the Lego set comes out a month before the "Solo" movie, looks like hard-core fans will be able to sneak some spoilers off the toy-store shelves.
It's not cheap, but it's nowhere near as pricey as the $800 Lego Millennium Falcon (£650, AU$1,008) that came out in October. At 7,500 pieces, that set is the biggest in Lego history, and includes two generations of minifigs, so "New Hope"-era Han, Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO can rub elbows with older Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8.
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" comes out May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK. Here's everything we know about the film so far.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.