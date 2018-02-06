'Solo: A Star Wars Story': Everything we know

Lucasfilm

Han oh Han. The next standalone Star Wars movie focusing on the origin of Han Solo, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian's friendship is only months away.

For Star Wars movie fans, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" also marks the shortest wait ever between live-action Star Wars films.

But unlike "The Last Jedi," which had its first trailer debut six months before the film's premiere, details on "Solo" have been sparse. We'll keep updating this story as we discover more, but for now here's everything we know:

What is this movie?

Well it ain't a movie about a red Solo cup. Based on the movie's synopsis, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will focus on how a younger Han Solo (played by Alden Ehrenreich), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) meet each other "through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld." The movie also features Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones"), Thandie Newton ("Westworld"), Woody Harrelson ("The Hunger Games"), Paul Bettany ("Avengers") and Star Wars veteran actor Warwick Davis.

When does it come out?

"Solo" is scheduled to open on May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK.

Who's the director?

Fun story on that one: Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("The Lego Movie") were announced as the movie's directors in July 2015, but after six months of filming they departed the project in June 2017 over "creative differences" with Lucasfilm. Ron Howard took over the director role shortly afterward, and has been teasing the film's set on his social media accounts ever since.

Is a trailer out?

Yes! A quick teaser released during the Super Bowl, followed by a longer teaser trailer that debuted the next day. You might be watching it right now -- it's embedded in this story.

Is Harrison Ford going to be in it?

I doubt it, but never say never. The man's going to be reprising his Indiana Jones role in for a fifth film due in 2020.

But when do Rey and Finn come back?

It's going to be a while. "Star Wars: Episode IX" is due out Dec. 20, 2019, with J.J. Abrams returning as director after starting the newer trilogy with 2015's "The Force Awakens." Abrams replaced original director Colin Trevorrow, who stepped away in September 2017.

After that, we do know "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson will be kicking off his own Star Wars trilogy, which will have no connection to Luke Skywalker or his family. But, we have no idea when that will be.

