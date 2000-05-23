Software firms strike deals to push into e-commerce

|
latest developments
|
Software makers engage in agreements that will allow them to help companies build online marketplaces and corporate Web sites.
|
|
WebMethods to buy Active for $1.3 billion
update With the acquisition, the e-commerce software maker aims to offer a more complete package to help companies build online marketplaces.
BroadVision, Bank of America push Web services
Vignette cuts $1.7 billion software deal
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.