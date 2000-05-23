CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Software firms strike deals to push into e-commerce

Software makers engage in agreements that will allow them to help companies build online marketplaces and corporate Web sites.

 

WebMethods to buy Active for $1.3 billion
update With the acquisition, the e-commerce software maker aims to offer a more complete package to help companies build online marketplaces.

BroadVision, Bank of America push Web services
update The software maker and banking giant agree to form a new company that will build internal corporate Web sites for businesses.

Vignette cuts $1.7 billion software deal
The e-commerce software company plans to acquire infrastructure company OnDisplay in a stock swap valued at $1.7 billion.

