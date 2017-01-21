Social media captures Trump protesters in all of their glory

Here's what happens when Obama hands @POTUS to Trump

Up Next Here's what happens when Obama hands @POTUS to Trump

Leave it to President Donald Trump to cause more chaos as social media captured protesters taking to the streets of Washington, DC during his swearing-in ceremony.

The Metropolitan Police Department said about 100 people have been arrested. CBS News reports that police in riot gear with pepper spray chased down a group of about 100 protesters who smashed the windows of downtown businesses.

Police later said the protesters armed with crowbars and hammers damaged vehicles, property and set small fires.

Here's some of the action on social media from those on the scene: