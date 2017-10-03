Sarah Tew/ CNET

There are five new Roku devices coming out for your TVs, and only 3 minutes and 59 seconds to talk about all of them.

We also manage to squeeze in a public service announcement about credit card skimmers and protecting your financial data, as well as a quick review of the SNES Classic Edition.

To keep things short, the new Roku devices are much faster and some are cheaper. You'll have to listen to today's podcast to find out the rest.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

So many Rokus so little time (The 3:59, Ep. 292)

