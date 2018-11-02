So far, Siri and smart home don't sync (The 3:59, Ep. 483)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Apple and Siri falling way behind Amazon and Google in the smart home race.
- How your data is used by politicians to help them gain your vote.
- A US senator's draft bill, called the Consumer Data Protection Act, that'd create harsher penalties for companies that violate people's privacy.
