Snoop Dogg: 'Nothing to say' to Trump after mock shooting video

The story so far.

Snoop Dogg made a music video in which the real Snoop performs a mock shooting of a clown version of Donald Trump.

Many find this objectionable. Among these, Donald Trump himself, who tweeted: "Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!"

Would Snoop reply? Would he express fear or outrage that the president had tweeted at him and called him a failure? I tried to get a response from his representatives, but to no avail.

On Wednesday, the rapper posted a video retort to Instagram.

Oddly, it was a rather relaxed retort. "Now they wanna ask me questions and interview me, but guess what?" Snoop began.

What, Snoop? What? You're going to tell the world you've secured a secret Russian tape, the one everyone wants to see? You're going to tell the world how much you enjoyed roasting the president in 2011 and he's agreed to a rematch?

Instead, all Snoop would offer was: "I've got nothing to say, mate." And this he uttered in a quite passable Cockney accent.

Experts will now dissect the meaning of this. Some will say that at this point Snoop Dogg just doesn't care. The video -- "Lavender (Nightfall Remix)" -- has been seen by more than 5 million people on YouTube. Job done.

Others will insist that he's frightened by Trump's response and will now be lying low. After all, some reports suggest the Secret Service has been made aware of Snoop's video. The Secret Service did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Who can wait for his next music video?

