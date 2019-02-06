Snap's earnings show that users aren't disappearing anymore

Getty Images

Snap, which had struggled to keep users on its Snapchat app, broke its losing streak in the last three months of 2018.

Snap said Tuesday that 186 million users logged in to the vanishing-messaging app daily in the fourth quarter, which was the same amount in the previous quarter. Snap had seen a drop in daily usage for two consecutive quarters last year after an unpopular redesign of the app.

The results helped the company boost revenue and narrow its loss compared with the same period last year.

The company's stock jumped as much as 20 percent in after-hours trading.

That's not to say Snap doesn't have challenges. The company is working on a new version of the app for Android, and has been dealing with a string of executive departures, including Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone, who announced in January that he was leaving after less than a year on the job.

"We ended the year with user engagement stabilizing and have started rolling out the new version of our Android application to a small percentage of our community," Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said in a statement.

In the fourth quarter, the company grew its revenue by 36 percent, to $389.8 million, beating the $377.52 million expected on average by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Snap reported an adjusted loss, which excludes expenses like employee stock compensation, of 4 cents per share compared with a loss of 13 cents in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected a loss of 7 cents per share.

"The fact that Snap was able to maintain its daily active user base quarter over quarter is a positive sign," Debra Aho Williamson, an analyst with eMarketer, said in an email. "When Snap finally rolls out its updated Android app, it could move the company back into growth territory."

