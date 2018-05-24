Snapdragon 710 chip brings AI to cheaper phones in June

Ian Knighton/CNET

By the end of June, a new wave of phones with trendy AI features will start to sell for less.

That's when the first handsets to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 processor will be ready for business. Mobile processors, or chipsets, are the brains behind everything from photo processing to device security and data speeds.

The nuts and bolts of chipsets can reach dizzying speeds, but the important thing to know is that the Snapdragon 710 will be able to bring premium features like AI for the phone's camera and ultra high-quality video to less expensive devices.

Until now, you might only see that tier of features on the priciest phones like the Galaxy S9, LG G7 and HTC U12 Plus.

Phonemakers will announce their own pricing, but devices that use Qualcomm's 710 chip should fall somewhere between the $900 premium price and roughly $300 budget set.

Here are some features you'll see come to these phones that won't be available in more midrange and budget handsets:

Camera's image processing that reduces noise in photos (called multi-frame reduction)



Portrait mode bokeh effect using one or two cameras



UltraHD Premium playback



Fast data with X15 LTE Modem 4x4 MIMO for faster streaming



Adreno 6-series GPU



Face unlock with data stored in a separate, more secure part of the chipset



For some perspective, AI on phones using the Snapdragon 845 is two times faster than the AI on the 710, and gaming performance is also more than two times faster. Consider this class of devices to be "premium light".

But before you get too excited, these phones may be harder to find depending on where you live. The Snapdragon 710 is a global chip that will help devices selling in China and India, but you might also be able to buy some online or through retailers if you live in the US, UK and Australia.

