Snapchat's users keep slipping away

Snapchat isn't the social media powerhouse it used to be.

On Thursday, the tech firm said 186 million users logged in to the ephemeral messaging app daily in the third quarter, down from 188 million users in the previous quarter.

In August, the company reported its first decline in daily active users, which Snap CEO Evan Spiegel blamed on an unpopular redesign of the app. At the same time, it's been facing stiff competition from Facebook-owned Instagram, which also has a feature that lets users post photos and videos that vanish in 24 hours.

Snapchat, which makes its money from ads, has been trying to get teens to spend more time on the site. In October, it released a list of 12 new shows making their debuts this fall. The company even sells video-capturing sunglasses called Spectacles.

The good news on Thursday was that Snap's third-quarter profit and revenue did better than expected.

Snapchat reported an adjusted loss of 12 cents per share, which was better than the loss of 14 cents per share analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected on average. The company had $298 million in sales, above the $283.21 million forecast.

The Honeymoon Is Over: Everything you need to know about why tech is under Washington's microscope.

Infowars and Silicon Valley: Everything you need to know about the tech industry's free speech debate.