Snapchat's overhauled redesign should be hitting your phone soon

Snapchat

Snapchat started to roll out its second redesign in six months to iPhone users late on Thursday in the hopes of winning back the users it alienated with the overhaul it introduced earlier this year.

The redesign sees the company backtrack on some of the features that failed to resonate with users, including returning Snaps and Chats to chronological order and returning stories created by your friends into the right-hand tab. It has also added a separate subscriptions feed to make it easier to find stories from your favorite creators, publishers and shows, the company confirmed the to CNET on Friday.

Human beings tend to resist change, which means a little grumbling from users when an online service rolls out a redesign is just par for the course. But Snapchat's redesign, which it first revealed back in November, was an unmitigated disaster for the company and was even partially blamed for its poor financial results last week.

It's rare for companies to row back on redesigns, but Snapchat succumbed to pressure after over one million users signed a petition.

In an earnings call last week, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said the company was "optimizing the redesign" based on its ongoing experimentation and learning.

"We learned that combining watching Stories and communicating with friends into the same place made it harder to optimize for both competing behaviors," he said. "We are currently rolling out an update to address this."

This update is iOS only for now and there's no word yet on when it will come to Android.